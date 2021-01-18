Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.37

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 151468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$24.09 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Get Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) alerts:

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.