Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Upgraded by Danske to “Buy”

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NRYYF stock remained flat at $$25.00 during midday trading on Monday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.
Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile
