Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Upgraded by Danske to “Buy”

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NRYYF stock remained flat at $$25.00 during midday trading on Monday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Get Norway Royal Salmon AS alerts:

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is based in Trondheim, Norway.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.