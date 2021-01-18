nOS (NOS) One Day Volume Tops $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00046806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00125161 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00078128 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00251822 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,658.90 or 1.05219371 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.