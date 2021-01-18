NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter Sells 2,000,000 Shares

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,283,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$722,638.50.

NUG remained flat at $C$0.12 during trading on Monday. 1,740,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,927. The company has a market cap of C$58.62 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a current ratio of 41.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

