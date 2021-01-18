Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.71.

TSE:NTR traded down C$0.31 on Monday, reaching C$67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 783,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,130. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$34.80 and a 12-month high of C$70.21. The company has a market cap of C$38.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.2399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

