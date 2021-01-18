NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $30,313,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NVR by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,919.98 per share, with a total value of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,860.60.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,009.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,059.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3,994.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $56.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

