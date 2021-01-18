Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Update

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the December 15th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 259.2 days.

OBYCF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Obayashi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

