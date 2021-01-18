Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.20. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 26,064 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.