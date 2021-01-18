Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Short Interest Update

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCGN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Shares of OCGN opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

