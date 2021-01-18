ODEM Hits Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $651.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODEM has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00512309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.80 or 0.03905570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012805 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM (ODE) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

