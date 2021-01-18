Offshift Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $986,880.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Offshift token can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00005022 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $986,880.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 83.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,573.03 or 1.00080169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00027135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013004 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

