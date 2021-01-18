Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 987,341 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 230,075 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,018,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
