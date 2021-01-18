Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.22. Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61.

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) Company Profile (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka property that comprises 39 mineral claims covering an area of 1266 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the McWatters property that includes 12 mineral claims covering an area of 404.17 hectares located near Rouyn Noranda, Quebec.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.