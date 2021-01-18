Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.75. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $197.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

