OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) Shares Gap Up to $55.00

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $59.50. OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 542,606 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

About OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

