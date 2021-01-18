OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 207.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 721,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 440.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $12.92 on Monday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $926.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.52 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.