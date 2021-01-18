Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Shares of Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 20,420 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$30.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14.

Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) Company Profile (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

