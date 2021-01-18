Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Organogenesis in a report released on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%.

ORGO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $9.50 on Monday. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 36,127 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $179,551.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 20,829 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 95.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Organogenesis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

