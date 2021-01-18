Ormeus Cash (OMC) Price Tops $0.0155

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $2.96 million and $6,254.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00411978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 70.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

