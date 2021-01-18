Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

OUTKY stock remained flat at $$2.12 during trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

