Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.10.

Shares of OVV traded down C$0.37 on Monday, reaching C$21.70. 197,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,267. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$24.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.15.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

