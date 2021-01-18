Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,227,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,839,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,600,000 after acquiring an additional 269,318 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 67.0% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 66.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,578,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,712,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.24 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $187.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

