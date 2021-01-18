Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD) Shares Gap Up to $78.75

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.75, but opened at $83.00. Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) shares last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 17,462 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of £71.73 million and a P/E ratio of -21.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.13.

About Oxford BioDynamics Plc (OBD.L) (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

