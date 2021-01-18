P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.0 days.

Shares of BKFKF stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. P/F Bakkafrost has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $76.95.

Separately, Danske downgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fish Farming FO; Fish Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Fish Feed.

