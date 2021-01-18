Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Shares of Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.10. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 4,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$35.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.92.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

