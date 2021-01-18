PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Short Interest Update

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 10,340,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 62,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,643. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $17,961,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,166,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,235,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 746,154 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,493. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 67.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after buying an additional 970,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

