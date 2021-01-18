Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 35,000 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

