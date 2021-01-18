Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) PT Raised to GBX 548

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Get Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) alerts:

LON:PAG opened at GBX 482.91 ($6.31) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 465.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 375.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

About Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.