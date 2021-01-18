Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in December

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 818,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 956,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.14 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.