Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

NYSE PH opened at $285.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.17 and a 200-day moving average of $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

