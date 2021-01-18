Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.0 days.

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $1,194.00 on Monday. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $535.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,240.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,149.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,014.22.

Several research firms have commented on PGPHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

