Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.