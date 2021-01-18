Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PGOL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,800. Patriot Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada. It also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada; and the Rainbow Mountain property that consists of 81 unpatented lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,620 contiguous acres in Nevada.

