Paul Mcrae Acquires 10,000 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Director Paul Mcrae acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,612.50.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 347,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,508. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -25.80.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

