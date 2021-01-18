PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $84,794.16 and $12.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00516350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.11 or 0.03920295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012905 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.