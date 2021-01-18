Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

Paycom Software stock opened at $399.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.07. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Paycom Software by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Paycom Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

