PEAKDEFI Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and $157,822.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00551554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.98 or 0.03920726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013008 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

