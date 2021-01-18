Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650 over the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of PGC traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $26.51. 2,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,172. The company has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

