Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.23. Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 11,850 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$14.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

