PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stake Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,107.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.68. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.