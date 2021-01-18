Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.15. Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 9,540 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

