Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.15. Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 9,540 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

