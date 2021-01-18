Pillar (PLR) Achieves Market Cap of $4.88 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $104,629.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00516350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.11 or 0.03920295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012905 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

