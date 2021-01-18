Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.27. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 17,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$24.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,991,500 shares in the company, valued at C$5,597,620. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 192,000 shares of company stock worth $51,250.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

