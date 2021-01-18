Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.27. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 17,500 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$90.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 88,004 shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$25,521.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,891,500 shares in the company, valued at C$5,768,535. Insiders have purchased 192,000 shares of company stock worth $51,250 over the last quarter.

About Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.