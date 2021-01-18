Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Macerich in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -150.87 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the second quarter valued at $63,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the third quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Macerich by 68.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

