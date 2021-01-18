Piper Sandler Weighs in on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

PACB has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of PACB opened at $36.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.89 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $3,275,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 91,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

