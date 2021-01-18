Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells £494,567.90 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 70,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.12), for a total transaction of £494,567.90 ($646,156.13).

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 686 ($8.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £675.87 million and a PE ratio of 15.63. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 671.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 558.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 77.45%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Friday.

