Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON POLR opened at GBX 668.40 ($8.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 671.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 558.26. Polar Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a market cap of £658.53 million and a PE ratio of 15.63.

In other news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 70,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.12), for a total value of £494,567.90 ($646,156.13).

