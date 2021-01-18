Pool Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pool in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $359.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.49. Pool has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at $38,007,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 5.7% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

