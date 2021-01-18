Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.53. Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.55 million and a PE ratio of -8.78.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC Company Profile (TSE:PNC.B)

Postmedia Network Canada Corp., through its subsidiary, Postmedia Network Inc, publishes daily and non-daily newspapers in Canada. The company is involved in news and information gathering and dissemination operations through various platforms, such as print, Web, tablet, and smartphone. It also operates digital media and online assets, including the canada.com and canoe.com Websites; and each newspaper's online Website.

